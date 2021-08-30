Smart Joker: Slay queens almost ‘finished’ me

Comedian Smart Joker, born Micheal Akala, has shared his past experiences, including how some of his female friends, whom he refers to as slay queens, ‘ate’ his money while pretending to be in love with him.

He made the revelation in an interview with Churchill Show.

The program is aired every Sunday on NTV.

Smart Joker made his name with his rib-cracking jokes on the Churchill Show, a program hosted by famed media personality Daniel Ndambuki.

His increased popularity led to his appointment as the main ambassador for the analog-digital television migration. That endorsement, in which he was seconded by Ndambuki, earned him a six-figure sum.

“I invested some of the money. The rest was fed on by Slay queens who came for me and confused me,” he explained amid laughter by the show host.

Smart Joker, now married with three kids, explains the incident was an eye-opener.

He has since invested his income in buying his mother a piece of land, a car for himself and his family, and gone back to school where he is pursuing a Diploma in Broadcast journalism.

The comedian also concedes the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to ban all entertainment events, has hit hard on him and his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

He is currently concentrating on his music career and also provides the rt Jokecontent to his fans via his YouTube channel Smart Joker TV.