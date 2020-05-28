Size 8: The church almost rejected me when I got saved

It seems getting born again is not, especially if you are coming from a background of wearing skimpy clothes and twerking on public stage.

Gospel singer Linnet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8, has revealed just how tough it was for her gaining acceptance from other converted Christians, when she got born again.

THE CRITICS

In a video where she talks about her journey to salvation, Size 8 says when she decided to offer her life to God and move from being a secular to a gospel artiste most of her critics came from church.

“Most of my critics were from church and most of the people who stood by me and supported my move, yet they did not even understand it, were people of the world. So I was a bit confused,” Size 8 revealed.

“I was like is it me, or is it them who do not understand the power of grace. I didn’t know that that was the beginning of all the negativity I have seen on social media towards me,” she added.

The Pale Pale hit maker got saved in 2015.

She revealed this through the song Mateke that received numerous criticism from her fans.

BIG RISK

Size 8 says the decision to get saved was a big risk for her for it meant giving up so much money in terms of contracts in performances who wanted to work with her as a secular artiste.

“Many people thought I got born again because I wanted money. For me getting born again was a risk, I was going to lose money. It just reached a time in my life when I was sinking into depression,” she explained.

“In public I was this lively person, but inside I was slowly dying. Because I just wanted to be saved and for people to love me as Linnet and not Size 8. I remember I called my friend Bien and just told him I want to leave all this and go back to God,” she recounted.

Sauti Sol’s member Bien Baraza, also captured in the video, said that he was disappointed when Size 8 told her that she wanted to get saved.

“Nilikuwa disappointed hiyo time because sijawahi ona mtu aki walk away from pesa hivyo. Yaani ni kama alichukuwa milioni kama fifty akaweka kwa choo na aka flush,” said Bien.