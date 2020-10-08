Size 8 now seeking divine intervention to save her marriage





Gospel singer Size 8 is seeking divine solace over her hubby’s alleged infidelity which was exposed this week by controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

The woman in question even provided screenshots of conversations she had with DJ Mo during their illicit love affair which she claims has been going on for several years.

But while reacting these claims for the first time, Size 8 (real name Linet Munyali) has said she is going to pray and fast for three days for the sake of her marriage to Sammy Muraya aka DJ Mo.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Size 8 said she will thereafter host a 30-minute prayer session on Facebook and Instagram.

“It is time to put the full armour of God, it is battle time. On my knees I’ve gone to pray and started a 3 day fast for my marriage and my family. I know I shall see the salvation of the Lord in my home! God has already given me victory by faith,” she wrote.

Size 8 has also advised those in troubled marriages to seek God’s intervention in prayer.