DJ Mo slams haters for fueling rumours of his ‘troubled’ marriage to Size 8

HAPPY FAMILY: Gospel DJ Mo (right), his wife and gospel musician Size 8 and their daughter Wamboi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel DJ Mo has for the first time responded to rumours of him ‘cheating’ on his wife of five years, celebrated gospel musician Size 8 Reborn.

Sometime last year rumors circulated alleging that Size 8 had walked out of their matrimonial home after she found out Mo’s alleged infidelity.

The claims were almost made believable when DJ Mo later appeared on NTV’s weekly comedy show, The Wicked Edition, where he admitted that at some point in their marriage, Size 8 left their home from for about a week after a disagreement.

Size 8 would later appear in a radio interview to defend her husband, terming the claims as false although she admitted that their marriage is not perfect.

‘HATUACHANI’

All this time DJ Mo remained silent on the allegations until recently when he weighed in on the matter while attending the Malaika Tribute Awards.

While telling off his critics, DJ Mo said they should be ashamed of themselves for fueling the rumours as his family is still intact.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and so if we are still together someone should be ashamed. Hatuachani,” DJ Mo said.

The couple, who got married in a private civil wedding at the Attorney General’s Chambers, just weeks after Size 8 announced her salvation, are blessed with one daughter Wamboi.

Last year they lost their unborn child through miscarriage.