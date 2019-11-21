Size 8 narrates how she almost lost her life before the birth to her second child

Kenyan gospel singer Size 8 has narrated her near death experience while giving birth to her second child with husband DJ Mo.

The baby had to be born through a Cesarean Section after she developed complications.

She was rushed to hospital weeks before her due date after she started convulsing and experiencing pain in her uterus while at her house.

The minute she discovered she was pregnant she was both happy and scared, especially after suffering a miscarriage a few months earlier.

“The minute I realised I was pregnant I panicked a lot and I told my husband, ile ingine ilitoka what if hii ingine itake kutoka. So tukarush hosi tukaona daktari I was given some precautions and then my doctor advised us that I should just take it slow. Three weeks after that nikapata a very major pressure attack. But after a few weeks the pressure maintained a bit. The I started feeling some funny pains in my uterus so I went to hospital and I thought Ngai ni ball inatoka ama nini, they did a scan at the hospital and they found I had fibroids. I was so devastated,” Size 8 narrated.

The doctor however allayed her fears, telling her to continue taking it easy and all would be well. But the Pale Pale hit maker’s woes were far from over.

A few days later her blood pressure shot up causing her to have a minor stroke.

“The all over sudden pressures became unbearable the blood pressure. Naskia dizzynes naskia headache like oxygen was not going to my brain, Napata mpaka convulsions at some point nikaanza kupata minor strokes where the left side is completely paralysed. But the doctors were able to bring things under control,” said Size 8.

“Last week I saw that the convulsions were happening more often and also the baby was not moving in my womb. And the doctor decided for me to go and get admitted in hospital. When I arrived at the hospital I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t walk so I was immediately rushed to the emergency room. In the middle of the night while at the hospital the foetus heart rate went up, and the doctor said that there was no way they could buy more time for me and I was prepared to go to theatre for a C-section.”

The couple already have a four year daughter called Ladasha Wamboi.