Size 8: miscarriage nearly broke my marriage

Gospel singer Size 8 has revealed how her miscarriage in 2018 almost ended her marriage with DJ Mo.

In an interview with Parents magazine, the singer admitted that the experience taught her the value of life, family and friends.

“The miscarriage really affected us. We fought a lot and we blamed each other since we did not know how to deal with it. It was very bad; but with our son, we were able to come together and support each other,” she said.

Despite the tragic nature of the miscarriage, in the end, she says, it brought them closer as they leaned on each other for support during the difficult time.

“It has actually brought us closer as a couple, which is something we realised later,” she said.

Size 8 said that she opened up about the miscarriage, but her husband was very quiet and did not talk about the topic at all but inside, the experience was hurting him too.

Their marriage was not perfect

“When you lose a baby, things change. It was very hard on me but I knew I had to be strong for Linet (Size 8) and Wambo. If we let our grieving take over, it would have affected Wambo because we wouldn’t be able to give her attention,” explained the seasoned gospel DJ.

The couple said their marriage was not perfect. What made it work was their relationship with God.

“Even before you try to resolve issues, the fear of God helps you see where you have gone wrong and it makes solving things easier. We’ve also learnt to see our mistakes first before pointing out the speck,” the mother of two said.

She also admitted that after the marriage, she did not want to submit to her husband.

The couple got married in their twenties and submission was one problem she was struggling with, Size 8 said.

“I’m an alpha female and I had the wrong concept of submission so we had a couple of fights over it. To me, it sounded like slavery,” she said.

However, after talking to JCC pastor Rev. Kathy Kiuna, she understood submission was about recognising the power and importance of her husband’s role in marriage.

“Reverend Kathy Kiuna explained to me that it was simply about recognizing the authority of my husband as the head of the home. I think I just lacked the wisdom on how to handle things,” said the Mateke hit-maker.

On the other hand, DJ Mo was also having issues while trying to adapt to marriage life. He had to learn to share his thoughts with his wife without holding back.

“I never used to open up, even when we had issues. I was not mature enough to realise that the wall I had put up also affected my partner. There are just some things you learn when you are in the marriage,” the DJ said.

Size 8 said the marriage was easier when they did not have children but now that they do, they are happier as a family.

“They bring us joy but it has also been a tough balancing act to be able to have time for them and also for themselves as a couple. It needs a lot of wisdom from God to crack it,” said the gospel artiste.