Size 8 celebrates hitting 2 million followers on Instagram on her birthday

By Keshi Ndirangu August 5th, 2020 1 min read

Gospel singer Linet Munyali popularly known as Size 8 celebrated her 33rd birthday in style after hitting the 2 million mark on Instagram.

In a post, the mother of two thanked God for her achievement saying she is grateful for the 2 million followers.

She all thanked all those who have made it possible for her to reach the milestone.

“2 Million followers And to God be the glory Hallelujah! No man can receive anything unless it is given to Him by God! John 3:27. Thank you all!” she wrote.

Size 8 now joins the likes of singers Bahati and Akothee as well as comedian Eric Omondi who have passed the 2 million mark on Instagram.

Size 8’s fans, including celebrities, congratulated her and also wished her a happy birthday.

“Best birthday gift 🙏🏿,” Chriskirwa commented.

“Happiest birthday Linnet… to more blessings, peace and love😍😍😍😍😍,” Julietmaur said.

“Uuuuuuui. Hallleeeeeeeeelluuujjjah. Alilililiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations! ❤️, ” janesjacindy commented.

“Congrats 😍😍,” djmokenya wrote.

