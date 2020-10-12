Size 8, DJ Mo celebrate 7th anniversary amid cheating storm





Gospel singer Size 8 and husband DJ Mo are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary amid allegations of infidelity in their marriage.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Size 8 celebrated their anniversary with a quoting the Bible on the qualities of love (1 Corinthians 13:4-8).

“Jesus Christ love is too much, excess love!! Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away @djmokenya 7th anniversary to God be the glory #themurayasat7,” she wrote.



DJ Mo, his part, reaffirmed his commitment to his wife.

“Nothing will change till I die, the mother of my children and the foundation of my family. There’s so much I can say. I will not run or hide. We’ve had our ups and downs,” he wrote.

He also took the opportunity to apologise to his wife.

“… I don’t think there can ever be a better moment to say I’m sorry and I love you. God chose me for you, I know I drive you crazy at times, but you know nothing good comes without its share of problems. Through the ups and down we have been together, you know I never back down from a challenge this is no exception. I am blessed to call you my queen no matter how big the distraction seems,” he wrote.

Last week Size 8 said she was seeking divine solace over her hubby’s alleged infidelity which was exposed by controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

Size 8 (real name Linet Munyali) said was going to pray and fast for three days for the sake of her marriage to DJ Mo (Sammy Muraya).