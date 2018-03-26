PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Gospel Singer Size 8 has excited social media with lessons on how to do chores and still ‘slay the wig’.

In the short video posted on Instagram, Size 8 wears a faded out, skinny jeans with a red top. She bends over with a rag to mop the white marble floor of a Church.

The wore a 22 inch long wig that she keeps flipping away from her face as she mops the church floor.

“When it’s your turn to clean the church but you still want to slay with the wig, woi hii nywele si ya hii kazi,” posted Size 8.

Netizens had something to say about it. Some praised her for her humility, while others felt that she should have tied her hair and used a stick mop.

“Yea hio nywele sio ya kazi ni ya farasi,” said mugabluez.

“Kata iyo nywele,” commented dennohwahnosh.

“Eka matuta,” advised shuzyann.

“Funga kitambaa,” wrote christinewerimo.

“Chunga usianguke kwa tiles. shika nywele na hairband my sister if you land on the floor sijui ni floor itakua ina slay ama niaje,” said wamwaurah.

“Shika nywele na hairband slay and clean ni hayo tu,” wrote kate.evyon.

“Funga nywele mummy,” said floranavo.

“Hairband is 50/- bob tu.. kumbe u can do this….I mean ..Bend over while mopping,” commented marieshikz.

“What happened to good old mops aii funga nywele,” said lydia9037.