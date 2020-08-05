Size 8: Depression, sickness, death have been part of my life, but God lifted me up





Gospel musician Size 8, who has just turned 33 years, has given a testimony of what God has done for her through the years.

The mother of two, who grew up in Kariobangi South, says God has been lifting her from one level to another.

”Today is my 33rd Birthday wow look at Jesus! Yani guys allow me to testify. Mimi ni dame wa K-South and I’ve seen God lift me from one level to another and the journey has not been smooth,” she wrote.

However, according to the Mateke singer the journey has not been all rosy as she had to battle depression and loss of a family member.

“But the grace of God has held me! Depression sickness death etc never put me down my God has been my defence!” she wrote.

She further said that even through the hard time God has been with her all through.

“Am so overwhelmed by God’s amazing Grace in my life! Guys all I am is the doing of my God in Christ Jesus! Hallelujah! Cheers to new Beginnings! New Year! New levels! New seasons!”