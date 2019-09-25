Size 8 catches ‘clueless’ DJ Mo off guard on their sixth wedding anniversary

Kenyan gospel singer Size 8 on Tuesday pleasantly surprised her husband DJ Mo with an outdoor candle lit-dinner to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

The songstress also shared a sweet message to her husband on Instagram.

“…Huyu Mr. Muraya alikuwa amesahau wanaume what’s wrong with your memories 🤣🤣🤣🤣 anyway it was great he didn’t remember coz I took a chance to just appreciate him being my husband for 6 years by surprising him coz he always surprises me,” she wrote.

In a video shared on Instagram, DJ Mo is taken by surprise and even admits that he had forgotten it was their anniversary.

All the same, he appreciates his wife and thanks her for crowning their anniversary.



Their daughter Ladasha was also part of the plot as she presented her dad with a cake.

The couple got married in September 2013 and had their daughter in November 2015.

The celebrity couple has since opened up their private lives to the public through their YouTube channel The Murayas.