Size 8 and DJ Mo have newborn baby boy, but they are keeping it ‘secret’

Kenyan gospel artiste Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo are currently on cloud nine after they welcomed their second child, a son, last Wednesday.

The birth of the child comes 11 months after Size 8 confirmed she had a miscarriage last December following complications that arose leading her not to carry the baby to term.

But that’s now water under the bridge after her determination to have another child bore fruit last week.

Nairobi News understands that the couple have decided to keep the news of the newborn a secret for now.

“Yeah its true Size 8 gave birth to a baby boy last Wednesday around noon at the RFH Hospital in Ruai . Both of them, the mom and the child are doing well,” revealed a source.

The source however declined to reveal the newborn baby’s name.

“I wish I could, but that will get me skinned alive,” the source said.

Efforts by Nairobi News to reach DJ Mo didn’t bear fruit.

The gospel couple who have been married for over six years now, are also parents to a five year old daughter Ladasha Belle Wamboi their first born child.