Sirikoi Lodge ranked as the best resort in the world

Kenya’s Sirikoi Lodge has been ranked as the best resort in the world in the 2019 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.

Sirikoi Lodge was followed closely by Palm Springs’ L’Horizon Resort and Spa in second place and Chindeni Bush Camp in Zambia in third place.

SEVERAL AWARDS

The resort was, built by second-generation Kenyans and conservationists in a 62,000-acre Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Northern Kenya.

It consists of a main lodge, a three-bedroom house and two-and four-bedroom tents.

In addition to morning and evening game drives, guests can partake in a bush walk with a ranger, horseback ride across the plains, fly in a helicopter up to Mount Kenya to go fly fishing, or do a quad bike safari for an overnight camp out.

Sirikoi Lodge has won several awards before, both at home and abroad. In 2015, the lodge bagged the Eco-lodge of the year award, in the annual Ecotourism Kenya awards.

The lodge has also made it to the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List of favourite hotels in the world three times – in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2017, it was crowned Africa’s leading luxury lodge by the World Travel Awards.

OTHER KENYAN RESORTS

The others Kenyan resorts which made it into the luxury travel magazine’s 2019 ranking which were released this week are Maasai Mara’s Richard River camp coming in sixth place, Meru National Park’s Elewana Elsa’s Kopje , eleventh, and Nanyuki-based Ol Jogi Home which came in at number 17.

The awards take place every year in a bid to understand the public’s travel habits, as well as their favourite luxury hotels and resorts.

This was the 32nd edition of the annual Choice Awards. Nearly 10,000 hotels, resorts and spas were rated by 600,000 well-travelled individuals.

The travel enthusiasts voted for their favourite destinations before the number was whittled down to 50.