‘Single’ Mutua reveals ‘inbox’ requests

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua suggests he’s been receiving several private messages from women seeking to replace Lilian Nganga.

Mutua and Nganga recently made public their separation after a decade-long romantic relationship.

And speaking on the Bonga na Jalas online show, the high-ranking politician says his social media inboxes are filled with ‘funny’ messages from potential suitors.

“I want to thank people who have written to me, I have received a lot of DMs (direct messages), some are very funny, I have received pictures, people have sent body parts and all those things,” Mutua said.

Even though Mutua and Nganga, who replaced his first wife, have agreed to go separate ways, she attended his 51st birthday celebrations at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi at the weekend.

“Once you have given your life to somebody for a long time, and you have been together for a long time, it behooves of you to focus on the positive elements of your time together rather than any small problems you might have,” explained Mutua.

He also advised people who have broken up to leave room for reconciliation and friendship.

“It is very important in a relationship to respect each other whether you are together or not. And to also leave room for reconciliation, leave room for friendliness so that even if you move on with other partners you can remain friends and work together,” Mutua added.

Before Mutua met Lilian, he was married to Josephine Thumbi, with whom they have three children together. Mutua and Josephine however suffered a publicized fallout.