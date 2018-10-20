Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli. PHOTO | COURTESY

Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has caused a stir online after uploading a photo of a black rose captioned “The end.”

Black roses signify an end to a season in one’s life and the start of another.

The roses, when used in a love context, portray and end of a relationship.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan used a black rose on Valentine’s Day to announce her decision to end her relationship with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

Kenyan users on Instagram are now concerned if Lillian’s post was meant to announce the end of her relationship with baby daddy just months after she delivered their son.

The news anchor delivered her second son Liam in July and has resumed her duties at Citizen TV.