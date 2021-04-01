Singer Vivianne embraces salvation





Singer Vivianne could be the latest secular artiste to turn a new leaf by embracing salvation.

The Kenyan musician, real name Vivian Wambui, shared this hint via a lengthy post on Instagram.

She also shared the challenges she’s faced including struggling with alcoholism and emotional stress and suggested these experiences have led her to take up a new journey that entails discovering herself and strengthening her relationship with God.

“Many are the times you will ask someone if they’ve had a peaceful day and it is almost impossible to get a solid YES,” she narrated.

“Many will tell you they are having money challenges, career challenges, family challenges, health challenges. There’s always something and that’s how the world is.”

She added: “The book of Philippians 4:7 says “And the peace of God which passeth all understanding shall guard your hearts and thoughts in Christ Jesus. I am on a new journey rediscovering myself through a renewed relationship with God. I was bound by many negative things like many glasses of wine lol, negativity, self-disqualification, pointing fingers.”

She admits the journey offers her a new experience which has resulted in her having peace and joy in her heart and she hopes to become a better version of herself.

“The path I am on is something I have never before experienced. I have peace in my heart and joy in my spirit. I am not perfect neither am I seeking perfection. But if I can have peace so can you who is reading this. Tuzidi kuombeana maisha mema. #Godislove #ViviLove