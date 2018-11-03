Singer Vivian rejects hot air balloon wedding

Comedian Sam West has revealed that his fiancée, singer Vivian rejected his suggestion to have their white wedding on a hot-air balloon.

The couple held their traditional wedding in May and are planning to have a white one next year.

“I had planned we hold our wedding in a hot-air balloon but when I shared that thought with Vivian she dismissed it. She said she wants her wedding to be held in a garden and in a simpler fashion,” disclosed Sam.

The wedding will be an invite-only event.

Sam, who this year launched his ‘Sam West Comedy Show’, proposed to Vivian in April 2017 while she was live on a TV set interview.

The couple have a son and a daughter receptively from their previous relationships.