Singer Size 8 ‘blocks’ Willy Paul on Instagram





Singer Willy Paul has lashed out at his colleague Size 8, whom she’s accuses of blocking him on Instagram.

Not yet done, Willy Paul, whose real name is Wilson Abubacker Radido, also claims Size 8, whose real name is Linet Masiro, has also refused to pick or return his calls.

The Kamata hitmaker further argues Size 8 was not behaving in a manner that resonates with her faith.

“Size 8, you blocked me on Instagram just like that. 4 yrs now. Is that what God’s people do? Surely ni gospel gani hii? Ata simu zangu hushiki. Thought tulikuwa brother and sister. Anyway thanks a lot woman of God. Remember no one is perfect,” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul and Size 8 have been bosom buddies especially when the former was still a gospel artist. They have even collaborated in a number of songs including “Tiga wana”.

However he later switched his style of music to secular causing a stir on social media. This was noticed by his fans in 2019 when he started collaborating with secular artists like Alaine, Nandy, Rayvanny, Khaligraph Jones.

Other artistes who have made the switch from gospel to secular include singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati.

Size 8 is yet to respond to these claims.