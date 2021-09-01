Singer Nyota Ndogo ‘unveils’ new bae after Dutch heartbreak

Has Singer Nyota Ndogo, born Mwanaisha Abdalla, moved on from her heartbreak with Dutchman Henning Nielsen?

This is the question on the lips of the 40-year old’s fans after she recently shared a photo of herself and another man with a hidden face on his Instagram.

“There’s no more pain and tears. I’m back home. When he leaves you, move on,” she captioned the social media post.

In another post on the same platform, the mambo yanavyokwenda kombo hitmaker is seen, in a video, walking away from a camera with the same man.

The hit ‘running to you’ by Chike and Simi can be heard playing in the background with the caption; ” How long should it take for one to fall in love again. Love is from the heart, let me be, he’s made me happy should I tag him so you get to know him?”

The ‘unveiling’ of this mystery man comes two months after the singer and Nielsen suffered a dramatic separation on social media after she claimed he got annoyed with an April’s fool’s day prank suggesting she is pregnant.

“I’ve experienced sleepless nights since April 1st. The man I love has blue ticked me (refused to respond to my Whatsapp messages). He’s been silent on me,” she explained at the time.

In another earlier post, the Voi-based singer apologized to Nielson and pleaded for leniency. “Please come back to me. I don’t want your money; I’m crying for love,” read part of her post.

After a month of being snubbed, Nielsen reportedly got in touch and she posted a couple of messages on social media suggesting all was well.

Nyota Ndogo and Nielsen tied the knot in 2016 after she had parted ways with her hubby of eight years, while he has also divorced his wife of more than two decades.