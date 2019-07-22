Kambua unveils her sassy replacement on ‘Bambika show’ – PHOTOS

Gospel Singer Kambua on Sunday unveiled her replacement on the Bambika show on Citizen TV.

Kambua moves to the early morning show Rauka after the departure of Enid Moraa a few months ago.

She will be replaced on Bambika by Laura Karwirwa Mugambi, a gospel artiste famed for the hit ‘Natamani nikuone’.

Laura will co- host the show alongside Timeless Noel, DJ Gee Gee and Holy Dave.

Laura was selected from among 15 people who had showed interest in the position.

“Laura is a friend, I’m glad I’m able to work with my friend, it’s way much easier. No one can fill Kambua’s shoe but my advice to Laura was create your own shoe and walk. People want you for who you are,” said Holy Dave.

“We have known about it for about a month now as we have been shooting the promo video but we had to keep it a secret from our fans, he added.

Laura, a Nutrition and Dietetics student at Kenyatta University, on Saturday took to instagram to share the good news with her fans by uploading a promo of her introduction to the show with the caption ‘the eyes have it!’