Singer Kambua shares excitement as son turns two





Gospel singer Kambua Mathu has shared an emotional message to her son as he turns two years old.

Kambua wished her son Nathaniel all the best that life could offer and to always find favour with God.

“Yesterday we turned TWO 🎉. My precious boy, may you always be a testament to God’s faithfulness. How you burst forth in spite of all impossibilities. You, Nathaniel, are truly a gift from God. My gift. P/s This pic is a throwback. He was so little and calm then. Those days are long gone 😂,” wrote Kambua on Instagram.

In 2019, the Citizen TV Presenter and her hubby Pastor Jackson Mathu welcomed a bouncing baby boy namely Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu.

Kambua took to social media and spoke candidly about her birthing experience and undergoing C-section.

She stated then:

“This is me thanking God that I can fit into one of my pre-preggers dresses.”

“My body has changed a lot and I am embracing it all. I stretched in ways I never knew were possible! Isn’t God amazing? And then went through a cesarean section story for another day.”

“Recovering from it is not a joke! I have chosen to be kind to myself. Giving myself the time, I need to heal, and also to nurture my toto.”

Kambua has been married to pastor Mathu for eight years, seven of which they struggled to get a baby amid speculation and bullying online.