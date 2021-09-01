Singer Juliani speaks out on relationship with Lillian Nganga

Rapper Julius Owino, commonly known by his stage name Juliani, has broken his silence amid reports he is dating Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga.

Via a message on Twitter, the Utawala hitmaker, argues he does not need to ‘substantiate the obvious’.

Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you. — Elevate 🚀🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) September 1, 2021

Nganga recently announced she’d parted ways with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua after a romantic relationship that existed for close to a decade.

Mutua also confirmed the move to separate, even as cozy photos of Juliani hanging out with Nganga suddenly appeared on the internet.

In one such image shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, Juliani was spotted giggling with Lillian in the presence of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.