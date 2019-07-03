Singer Dela now officially taken after her ‘secret’ wedding to Dr Reign – PHOTOS

Kenyan sultry singer Dela Maranga, who has been off the music scene for a while now, has surprised her fans with news of her ‘secret’ wedding to her fiancé Brian Ngala popularly known as Dr Reign.

Dela made the announcement of her new marital status on Instagram.

The Nimecatch Mafeelings hitmaker shared several photos of the private ceremony with captions confirming the union.

“Mama, Papa, I Love this man he’s my star and I want to be with him. Spend the rest of my life as his wife. We did it baby Dr Reign. We Eloped. #Dr and Mrs Reign” read one of the captions.

COUPLE’S COLLABO

“Keep life simple. Love is all we need. Promise Dr Reign #The Reigns” another caption read.

Dr Reign is a pediatric doctor who works at Nairobi Hospital and records music part time.

The newly-wed couple, who already have a love song titled Good Bad Boy, have been dating for slightly over a year.

Dela and Dr Reign started dating after three years of frequently bumping into each other while attending events and shows. They established contact, became friends and later started dating.

ENGAGEMENT

“We used to meet in events and festivals have a brief chat and we don’t talk for months, meet again chat and bond. This happened for a long time before we got together, maybe three years” Dela revealed in a past interview sometime this year.

A few months together, a smitten Dr Reign would later engage Dela sometime July last year in a private affair attended by close friends.

For the longest time Dela was rumoured to have been dating rapper Timmy Tdat after the latter split with his then girlfriend Kush Tracey, who has since gotten saved.

However, Dela maintains that other than being close buddies, she has never been in a relationship with Timmy.