Daddy Owen shares Covid-19 experience

Daddy Owen during a past performance at the Canivore grounds in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Gospel singer Daddy Owen has shared his journey as a Covid-19 patient.

The singer, born Owen Mwaita, shared the news of his ailment and recovery journey on his social media pages.

He also narrated his experience of being in isolation while receiving treatment.

The Neema Yake hitmaker says he started feeling unwell a few weeks back, forcing him to seek medical attention. He was then subjected to a Covid-19 test.

“One day after a very early morning work-out I felt weirdly tired! The first thing I decided to do was to get some good sleep, when I woke up later I felt some weird taste in my mouth and immediately I knew it… this is Covid-19,” he explained.

“Then when I went for the test I remember I told the doctor I knew I I’d contracted Covid-19. I decided not to stress my mind and body, try to eat well, and just keep my focus on GOD for healing,” he went on.

The experience, he says, left him also suffering from weight loss.

“I remember telling my mum how hard it is for me just to sit and wait for the 14 days (in quarantine) without going to work and she replied and told me ‘count yourself blessed, others are in the hospital and they don’t know if they’ll make it.’ That changed the way I looked at the situation.”

Kenya has recorded a total of 222,894 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 4,354 deaths.