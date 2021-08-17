Singer Brown Mauzo Tattoos Vera Sidika’s name on his arms





Singer Brown Mauzo has made a grand gesture to Vera Sidika by tattooing his pregnant girlfriend’s name on his arms.

The singer shared a picture of himself exposing his newly acquired ink.

He decided to tattoo her name on the underarm of both his hands.

“For the love of my wife. My one and only @queenveebosset ,” he wrote.

The couple started dating last year and are expecting their firstborn child together.

Vera announced her engagement to the singer with an emotional post that she shared on social media.

The socialite further poured out her heart to the singer saying he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Another gesture of love that Mauzo has publicly shared with Vera includes dedicating songs to her.

This includes his newly released hit Utanizalia in which he pampers her with sweet words.

In the song, Mauzo who is based in Mombasa refers to Sidika, as wee ndo roho yangu (you are my heartbeat). Not done, he further suggests tuzeeke wawili (let’s get old together) and tuzikwe wawili (let’s get buried together) in a bid to confess his profound and enduring love for her.

This isn’t the first time Vera has had a song written about her.

Her ex, singer Otile Brown also wrote his hit song Baby Love for her in which she prominently features, only for the duo to suffer a dramatic breakup.