Singer Ashanti ignores US Covid-19 warning, enjoys vacation in Kenya





Just days after the US issued a travel advisory on Kenya citing an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, American RnB singer Ashanti defied the warning and vacationed in the country.

Ashanti shared photographs in which she is enjoying her vacation despite the warning by her country US, which leads globally in Coronavirus infections.

The songwriter and actress landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on Monday and proceeded to the posh Hemingways Nairobi, a five-star hotel located in Karen.

The Grammy Award winner has been sharing with her fans her exciting experience in Kenya through videos and photos on Instagram and even described Kenya as “the mother land”.

In another clip, she is heard saying she is not getting out of the vehicle after she saw a buffalo nearby while on a trip to the Nairobi National Park.

“That’s close, I am definitely not getting out,” she is heard saying.

But eventually she does step out and shoots a few videos, which, however, did not go down well with Kenyans online who accused her of breaking park rules by leaving her tour van.

The US celebrity also posed for pictures with park rangers and captioned it “Protected”.

Ashanti is accompanied by New York City-based content creator Jay Richardson alias LiveRichMedia, who also took to Instagram and posted, “I only like to travel with independent women.”

Her visit comes barely a week after the US through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) warned American citizens against travelling to Kenya due to a high risk of contracting Covid-19.

CDC, in an updated health notice last week Wednesday, warned American citizens against non-essential visits to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi.

CDC placed the four nations under Level 4 Alert, meaning there is a very high level of Covid-19 infections and all non-essential travel should be avoided.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Kenya. Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19,” said CDC in a notice.

If one must travel to these countries, they were advised to strictly adhere to health protocols on Covid-19, including wearing masks and keeping six feet distance from other people.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19,” stated the US health institute on its website.

In most of the content Ashanti has posted, she is not captured wearing a face mask.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least six feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness,” the CDC notice read

Ashanti’s visit comes a few days before her most anticipated Verzuz battle with fellow RnB singer Keyshia Cole slated for Saturday, December 12, 2020.

She joins the long list of international celebrities who have recently visited the country, including American superstar singers Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh as well as supermodel Naomi Campbell.