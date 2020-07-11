Sheila Mwanyigha’s classic clap back at sex-starved fan

RnB singer Sheila Mwanyigha, also known as Nikki, made her dazzling comeback into the music scene last month and her fans could not have been more thrilled.

But the sassy singer seems to have attracted the attention of a fan who is obsessed with more than just her music.

The fan going by the name @xxisvg on Twitter penned a very descriptive picture of exactly what he would like to do to her, sexually.

He used expletives. Ms Mwanyigha, however, responded cooly explaining to the fan that his idea of sex was horrifying.

“I don’t know what to say. This sounds like very painful sex. Bad sex. Probably die afterwards sex. Dare I say not even worth it,” replied @MissMwanyigha.

Kenyans on Twitter shared their own opinions on the comment, and this is what they had to say.

JESUS is what you need — post yer da (@havertzpint) July 10, 2020