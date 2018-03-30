Businessman Kevin Obia being bundled to a couty car on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Radio personality Shaffie Weru and other celebrities were on Thursday night arrested during an event at Dustin D2 Hotel in Nairobi.

Those arrested were guests at the launch of an entertainment company owned by controversial and flamboyant businessman Kevin ‘The Don’ Obia.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was among the guests in attendance.

After the arrest, Shaffie took to social media and wondered why he was being arrested at a launch event.

So I’m at launch for a company at Dusit now I’m arrested by Kanjo WTF…… — #TeamShaffie (@ShaffieWeru) March 29, 2018

The contingent of police and county officers arrived in several vehicles and ordered guests at the event to step outside, as they went round picking their intended people which also included the host.

Mr Kobia is known for throwing flashy events. He is a friend to Mr Jared Kiasa Otieno, the city man remembered for spending millions during a traditional wedding in Meru.

Mr Kevin Obia, alias Kevin Kleigh, is facing charges of pretending to be in a position to sell seven kilogrammes of gold to one Mr Gallati, for which he obtained the Sh13.7 million during a meeting at a hotel in Nairobi city centre.

‘TheDon, as he is also called is well known in Nairobi’s high-end entertainment circles.