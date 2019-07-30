Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Shaffie Weru back in radio a month after being shown the door at Kiss FM

July 30th, 2019 1 min read

Former Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru has found a soft landing at Homeboyz Radio a month after being shown the door at Lion’s Place.

Shaffie will be the new programmes controller at Homeboyz Radio.

OTHER ARTICLES

He worked at Kiss FM for 14 yearsin a tenure that saw him host the Big Breakfast Show with Kalekye Mumo and later with Adelle Onyango.

Adelle was forced to resign last month by the Radio Africa top boss Patrick Quarcoo after seven years at the station. Shaffie is said to have been offered a soft landing at his former show, the Evening Drive –or exit.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Tanzanian police explain why they arrested journalist Erick...