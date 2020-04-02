Senator showcases dancing skills – VIDEO
Vihiga Senator George Khaniri’s dancing skills have finally exposed to the public.
In a video shared on social media, the 47-year old politician is seen dancing to some soukous tunes in what appears to be his living room.
He is dressed in grey pants and a matching top.
And he is not alone.
Rather, a female companion is seen helping the senator shake a bone in what appears to be rehearsed dancing tunes.
The scene of dance is also littered with what appears to be used soft drinks and alcohol bottles.
Meanwhile, a voice from the background appears to suggest the lawmaker’s actions are as a way of shedding of boredom while in self-quarantine.
“This is the quarantine party,” the voice says.
Khaniri has been in politics for the last two decades, ever since replacing his deceased dad Nicodemus as Vihiga MP in 1996.
