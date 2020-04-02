Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Senator showcases dancing skills – VIDEO

April 2nd, 2020 1 min read

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri’s dancing skills have finally exposed to the public.

In a video shared on social media, the 47-year old politician is seen dancing to some soukous tunes in what appears to be his living room.

Related Stories

He is dressed in grey pants and a matching top.

And he is not alone.

Rather, a female companion is seen helping the senator shake a bone in what appears to be rehearsed dancing tunes.

The scene of dance is also littered with what appears to be used soft drinks and alcohol bottles.

Meanwhile, a voice from the background appears to suggest the lawmaker’s actions are as a way of shedding of boredom while in self-quarantine.

“This is the quarantine party,” the voice says.

Khaniri has been in politics for the last two decades, ever since replacing his deceased dad Nicodemus as Vihiga MP in 1996.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Drunk soldier flees into barracks after killing medic while...