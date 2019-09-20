Frail-looking self-confessed Ugandan ex-music diva appeals for help – VIDEO

Ugandan music diva of yesteryear Jackie Chandiru appears to be struggling. Amid reports that she had “passed on”, a video has emerged online showing Jackie looking somehow frail.

Jackie, who shot to fame several years ago as part of the ‘Blu 3’ music trio, was filmed alongside her friend Balaam Barugahare, who is an events guru, at a location which appears to be the back of a ‘village’ house.

Jackie, who has on several occasions admitted to being hooked to drugs, appears to have lost a lot of weight and weak. Her skin is also darker compared to her previous images.

Curiously, she doesn’t utter a single word in the entire video, although occasionally she tries to force a smile.

APPEAL FOR HELP

In the video, Barugahare states that Jackie needs between Sh1.8 to 2.5 million (Sh50,000 to 75,000) every month to facilitate visits to the doctor and a counselor.

His sentiments seem to corroborate reports that Jackie, who has been missing from the music scene for the past five years, has been on rehab due to drug addiction.

In a past interview with NBS TV, Jackie confessed to using drugs to contain her excitement at about the time she was dating her Caucasian boyfriend.