Security guards charged with stealing beer

Samwel Marwa at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing beer. PIC: COURTESY

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has sued two guards for breaking into its store in Langata and stealing beer worth Sh10,200.

But the two guards Samuel Marwa and Longinus Nyanyuki denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

They claimed to have been given the beer by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers after helping them remove the beer from the store and load it on vehicles during its relocation to another facility.

They are jointly accused of breaking into and entering a store at KRA estate in Langata, Nairobi, on June 26, where they are accused of stealing.

The duo reportedly stole 21 cans of whitecap worth Sh4,200 and 30 cans of tusker lager valued at Sh6000 all totaling Sh10,200.

Marwa is separately charged with handling stolen goods after he was allegedly found with all the beer in a house within the estate, just before he allegedly carted it out.

The alcoholic drinks had been kept as exhibits in cases involving tax evasion and fraudulent customs stickers.

Marwa had reportedly brought a motorcycle to carry away the beer before he was arrested by a KRA officer in charge of the store after he was informed by residents.

The two suspects were released on a Sh50,000 bond and a cash bail of a similar amount.

Their case will be mentioned on July 15.