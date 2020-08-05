Sauti Sol’s Savara narrates how he was once hit on by a male admirer

Savara Mudigi of Sauti Sol band performs during a past tour of Kisumu. FILE PHOTO

Savara Mudigi of Sauti Sol band performs during a past tour of Kisumu. FILE PHOTO





Sauti Sol band member Mudigi Savara has revealed how he was once hit on by a man.

Savara made the revelation during an interview with Radio Maisha presenters Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu.

But the artiste said he turned down the man’s sexual advances because he is and will always be straight.

The musician however said it’s normal for a man to hit on other men.

HOMOPHOBIC

He said men who have never been hit on by other men are homophobic and that homosexual people know homophobic people from afar.

“You guys are homophobic, aren’t you?” he posed to the two presenters.

During the same interview, Savara also revealed that he has dated women from different parts of the country.

And on why he is still single, unlike his band mates Bien Aime Baraza and Polycarp Otieno, Savara said:

“Sijaoa because time yangu bado haijafika, but iko almost.”