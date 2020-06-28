Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and his wife launch their cooking channel on YouTube

Sauti Sol guitarist and producer Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers and his wife Lady Mandy have launched their cooking show titled Meals in Minutes with The O’s on YouTube.

The couple said their new show has been a long time in coming.

“We have always wanted to share our unconventional ways of cooking that will literally spice up your life! When lockdown started, many of us got more interested in cooking at home more. It’s way healthier and most times cheaper than eating out every day. And we thought why not let you into our kitchen and explore all kinds of different plant-based foods,” Polycarp said.

The soon to be parents premiered their first video on Saturday and they prepared Burundian Matoke.

“Episode 1 is out! Mr O knows I brought some spice in his life with my Burundian dishes, this being one of my favorites! And he loves it!,” Lady Mandy said.

“Matoke is a delicacy that is loved all across East Africa. In our first episode, the Burundian Queen @iamladymandy shows me how to make it the way she knows how to from her culture. An easy African vegan dish that we can all make! Enjoy!,” Polycarp wrote on Instagram.

The couple’s fans congratulated them for the show.