Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and his wife Lady Mandy to become parents… soon

Sauti Sol’s group member Polycarp aka Fancy Fingers, and his wife Lady Mandy are expecting their first child.

Polycarp shared a stunning photo of his wife showing off her baby bump.

Polycarp shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, “She’s a QUEEN. So SUPREME.

Lady Mandy also posted the same picture and thanked her husband for the best gift.

“Remember your 2020 BLESSINGS are still intact.

Happy new month friends! Mr. O done given me the best gift yet,”

Polycarp said, ‘I do’ to his long-time Burundian girlfriend, Lady Mandy, in 2018.

Polycarp has been with Lady Mandy for the last seven years, although all this while the artiste has managed to keep his love life private.

The couple solemnized their union in a stunning traditional wedding ceremony held in Burundi.

Lady Mandy is a famous stylist and has worked with various media personalities, including Amina Abdi, Kalekye Mumo, Mercy Masika and Janet Mbugua.

Different celebrities sent the couple congratulatory messages.

“Banange!!!! Congratulations @itsmefancyfingers what a gift 💖,” Marthakayug posted.

“Congratulations!! @iamladymandy ❤️,” Fenamenal commented.

“Congratulations Bro ✊🏾,” Octopizzo wrote.

“Beautiful😍Congratulations Mama🤗,” Sowairina said.

“Congratulations 🤗😍🙏🏾 you look absolutely gorgeous,” Hassansarah wrote.