Sauti Sol’s Bien confirms Collabo with Diamond

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Two great East African musicians have a song in the works.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aimé Baraza confirmed he’s recorded a song with Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

“When I went to visit Diamond it was not about music but business. There are some ventures we want to partner with Wasafi and besides that, he is one of the biggest artists in Africa. That night I was there we recorded, but I can’t say that I came out with a collabo as we have better things as Sauti Sol coming our way,” said Bien.

Bien who has collaborated with several Kenyan artists’ including rapper Khaligraph Jones was all praises for the Tanzanian crooner.

“I liked Diamonds’ mindset, how he conducts his business and how Tanzanian artists value themselves in a way that is so attractive that they are recognized even in Kenya. I was treated like royalty in Tanzania which was a new experience for me and also found out that Sauti Sol is loved and reverend in Tanzania,” he added.

Diamond Platnumz is known to be recording hits after hits and featuring the finest artists on the planet, he has worked with Ne-yo, Fally Ipupa, Omarion, and other great artists.

According to Bien, Kenyan artists should learn from their Tanzanian counterparts.

“Just hanging out with him was a learning process and for the team. Unajua mwanmke asipotembea ataolewa na jirani? That is why I went there so as to learn.”

In May, Sauti Sol which has worked with among the best artists in Africa wondered why they had surprisingly yet to work on a project with the Tanzanian artist despite his success in the region.

Speaking during an interview with Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA) Bien revealed why the group is yet to collabo with the Bongo heavyweight.

According to him, there is no specific reason why they have not collaborated as they have nothing against him.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t done a song with us, when we meet we meet, I’m cool with Diamond though like we talk when we meet, there’s never been bile or anything,” Bien explained in the interview.

He went on to express his admiration for the Baba Lao singer saying that Diamond unapologetically went for his dream and subsequently leveled up artistry in the East African region. Additionally, Bien admitted he is inspired by Diamond with how he handles his businesses- both at a personal and business level.

“He is brilliant; I admire Diamond from here to the end of the world. I just feel like he is someone who really went for his dream unapologetically and the stride he’s done. Like Diamond working hard also makes me look good as well. Coz the level in which he’s put artistry in the region allows us to also charge ‘si mnalipanga huyu jamaa hii, eeh pia sisi mtatulipa hizo doo’ you know,” he said.

“His existence is so vital. And also as somebody who is running a label, watching him run business how he does business, allows me to think for the future of my label, positively, negatively however you wanna look at it.”