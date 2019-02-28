Sauti Sol’s Bien Baraza proposes to longtime girlfriend Chiki Kuruka – PHOTOS





Sauti Sol’s vocalist Bien Aime Baraza on Wednesday surprised his longtime girlfriend Chiki Onwukwe with an engagement ring in front of her friends.

Chiki, a 30 year-old fitness instructor and dance choreographer, popularly known as Chiki Kuruka, is half Nigerian, half Swiss.

She said accepting the marraige proposal was the easiest yes she has ever said.

“I was not expecting this at all! Hiring out a cinema, all my family and friends involved. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Easiest yes I’ve ever said. To my homie, my nigha, my best friend and shit my FIANCÉ, I love you,” said Chiki in a post on Instagram.

Bien, 31, asked her hand in marriage in style by hiring out Westgate cinema hall and setting up a romantic scene.

After popping the question, attention turned to the screen where she watched her family and friends say good things about her in a series of recorded clips.

Later Bien took her hand and the two slow danced together as he sang to her backed by Bensoul’s guitar chords.

Present to witness the lovebirds take the next step in their relationship were Education CS Amina Mohammed, Sauti Sol members, their manager Marek Fuchs, their former Publicist Anyiko, Edith Kimani, Talia Oyando, Annabel Onyango, among others.

Bien’s engagement comes months after another Sauti Sol member Polycarp Otieno alias Fancy Fingers also quit the bachelor’s club.

Polycarp and his Burundian bride Lady Mandy solemnised their union in November in a private ceremony held at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki.