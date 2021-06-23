Sauti Sol’s Bien advises Nviiri on public conduct





Singer Nviiri The Storyteller has commenced his therapy sessions and is taking them ‘seriously’.

This was confirmed by Bien-Aimé Baraza, the popular artist attached to Grammy Award-winning group Sauti Sol.

Nviiri is signed up with Sol Generation, a recording label owned by Sauti Sol.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Bien said also confirmed he was the one overseeing and making sure the Pombe na Sigara hitmaker completes his mental wellness sessions.

The sessions commenced days after Sol Generation was forced to comment on a matter where Nviiri and her alleged lover Youtuber Elodie Zone recently hogged media headlines for the wrong reasons after she accused him of physical abuse.

She later recanted the allegations, claiming she was under the influence of alcohol when she made them.

“I’m glad as a label we have handled the situation well. As of Sol Generation, we do not condone such behavior especially gender-based. We had a very hardline stand with him in the event he was found it was true. The good thing is that the girl confessed it was a drunken act,” said Bien.

He added that Nviiri’s career could have ended if the accusations were found to have been true.

“To be honest, this young singer’s career was flashing in front of his eyes, literary Nviiri was about to lose it all. My advice is for everyone out there to be careful with who they associate with, accusers should also be careful because you cannot undo some things,” he added.

In their statement, two weeks ago, the record label said it does not tolerate any form of mental, physical, and emotional abuse, noting it will not understate the issue due to its sensitivity.

“As Sol Generation, we do not and will not tolerate any form of mental, physical, and emotional abuse. The recent events and allegations surrounding Nviiri The Storyteller and Elodie Zone are of great concern to us. The sensitivity of this matter should not be understated and as such we have been treating this matter with the utmost privacy and humanity,” part of the statement read.