Sauti Sol speak on upcoming collabo with Samidoh

Sauti Sol, who are currently doing well with the release of their fifth studio album Midnight Train, have spelt out their conditions to do a collabo with other musicians.

The singers, who are set to do a collabo with mugithi star Samidoh, say they just don’t do collaborations because an artiste is big, but there must exist some sort of personal connection between them and the said artiste.

“All collabos we have done in our album are collabos with people who are actually friends of Sauti Sol. There is nobody who we have worked with in there that we don’t know personally,” Bien Baraza revealed.

He said since the group signed a deal with Universal Music Group, they have encountered pressure to collaborate with some big artistes but they have held on to their stand.

Collabo with Nicki Minaj

“When you work with Universal there is pressure. Universal will tell you we could try to hook up a collabo with Nicki Minaj or somebody else. You could end up doing collabos with them but then someone won’t even bother posting the song. Anakutreat ka shit in the process and I believe African artistes deserve to have dignity. So I’m not gonna do a song with an artiste because they are big, I will do a song with an artiste because we are connected. All those people Sho Madjozi, India Arie, Black Motion are our friends, all these guys.” he added.

He also expounded on their deal with Universal signed in January this year stating that it was tailor-made for them as they wanted it.

The deal was reached after three years of negotiations since the first time Universal reached out to them.