Sauti Sol sign with Universal Music Africa

Award-winning Kenyan Afro-pop group Sauti Sol are the latest artistes to be signed by Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), just months after being signed by an international talent agency company, the Africa Creative Agency.

UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment and on Thursday announced the signing of an exclusive recording agreement with Sauti Sol, a four-man band comprising of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.

NEW PARTNERSHIP

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally.

Sipho Dlamini, UMG Managing Director – South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa – in a statement said they were delighted to announce their partnership with Sauti Sol, describing them as one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years.

“We look forward to working together with Sauti Sol to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere,” said Dlamini.

NEW AUDIENCES

He added that Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family.

Last year, Sauti Sol joined other elite artistes from Africa signed by Africa Creative Agency including Tanzanian singers Diamond, Rayvanny and Vanessa Mdee.

The partnership will provide Sauti Sol with international support and infrastructure needed to amplify them in global arena.

The band has had several successful tours in Africa and Europe and gained international attention with shows in Europe and the US.