Sauti Sol sign up to agency that helped Diamond Platnumz build career





Kenyan music group Sauti Sol are the latest artistes to be signed by an international talent agency company, the Africa Creative Agency.

The partnership will provide Sauti Sol with ‘international support and infrastructure needed to amplify them in global arena’.

“I am extremely proud to add Sauti Sol to our management roster. I connected with the group a few years ago and I have always been a fan of their musical fortitude. I look for ward to working closely with them in this new capacity,” said Colin Gayle, CEO and founder of Africa Creative Agency.

Sauti Sol will be joining other elite artistes from Africa signed by the agency including Tanzanian singers Diamond, Rayvanny and Vanessa Mdee.

“We are looking forward to a great and productive working relationship as the band looks to expand music and business interests throughout Africa and the World,”added Moriasi Omambia, head of business affairs.

The band has had several successful tours in Africa and Europe, and gained international attention with shows in Europe and the US.