Sauti Sol reveal insecurities as they drop new song – VIDEOS

Sauti Sol’s fifth studio album Midnight Train is set to be released on June 5.

Some of the songs they have already released from the album include Brighter Days, Suzanna and Insecure.

Insecure, aptly named, is about the insecurities people have in their lives.

Before the release of the song, the band opened up about their insecurities, to promote the new jam that was released on Friday.

Lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza said his main insecurity is how he looks on photos and videos. He also fears what he brings into his young marriage.

“In my relationship, I am insecure maybe I am not doing enough to bring home bread to my wife. Maybe I am not doing enough for her to be happy in the relationship. Sometimes I am very insecure of what I bring to the table as a man.”

People have different insecurities. What are you most #Insecure about? Let's talk about it … #SautiSolInsecure pic.twitter.com/sKQ8N4eGKG — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) May 20, 2020

Savara said that he doesn’t know how to approach his girlfriend in certain situations, “I’m insecure in my love life, sometimes I don’t know how to approach my girlfriend in certain situations I know she sensitive about some things.”

Polycarp confessed people’s misunderstanding of him which worries him, “one of my main insecurities is being misunderstood by my peers, public and my friends sometimes. I think some of this comes from a place of wanting validation and sometimes when it doesn’t come, it feels like you are not being appreciated, that triggers something inside me.”

“Also not being a very vocal person myself, you have people out there finding their own definition of who I am, that sometimes gets to me. Because I don’t talk much and being an introvert makes understand people don’t know who I am. But I am getting through it, finding ways to express myself and accepting the character and persona of who I am.”

Their new album, Midnight Train, was recorded in Los Angeles, California, Johannesburg, South Africa and hometown Nairobi and demonstrates the band’s songwriting and production skills with electric energy and new rhythms.

The album’s theme is centred around enjoying the journey of life but also embraces the hustles and the trials that come with it.

Special and notable features on the album include American singer and songwriter, India Arie on sensual track My Everything, and Burna Boy guest-appears on Time Flies.

Disco Matanga (Yambakhana), the official soundtrack to Netflix’s first African Original series Queen Sono, is the most recent collaborative release to come in the form of Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.