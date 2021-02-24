Sauti Sol launches own brand of ear pods





Kenya’s leading boy band Sauti Sol and its record label Sol Generation have partnered with Keep Pace Africa Limited to launch their own brand of ear pods christened PaceSol.

According to Sauti Sol, the ear pods encompasses the band members’ love for great audio combined with Pace’s expertise in manufacturing exceptional audio hardware.

They boast that PaceSol ear buds offer high sound quality, are trendy, durable and affordable.

“We wanted to create a product that sums us up as a group; part lifestyle, part active wear and part musical excellence,” said lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza.

“PaceSol is a product you can use anywhere and look good, and not compromise on your listening experience because of its quality,” boasted Chimano.

PaceSol is the first product in a range of future products expected to come from the partnership, which will focus on introducing unique but affordable tech products to their fans into the region.

Keep Pace Africa CEO, video producer J Blessing, noted that the partnership is focused on providing global sound solutions for the African market.

“This partnership is a celebration of what African brands can achieve through collaboration. Coupling Sauti Sol and Sol Generation’s mantra of D.O.P.E (Discipline, Order, Passion and Excellence) and Keep Your Own Pace of Pace, the purpose of the product is to inspire Africans to make their moves in dope way,” he added.

The ear pods boast of a wireless distance of 33ft/10m and a transmission range of 2.40GHz to 2.48GHz and each pod has a battery capacity of 100mAh while that of the charging case 950mAh.

The ear pods can last up to 10 hours with wireless play and up to 50hrs with charging case.