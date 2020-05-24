Sauti Sol in star-studded line up for Idris Elba’s Africa Day virtual concert

Sauti Sol will join some of Africa’s biggest music stars who are lined up to perform at a 2-hour long virtual concert on Monday to celebrate Africa Day.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is set to host the virtually produced Africa Day benefit concert to air on television and across the world.

ALL-STAR LINE

The actor, who recently recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive in March, will headline The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home through a partnership with music channel, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube.

The event aims to raise awareness in support of health and food needs of children and families in Africa who have been affected by the pandemic.

The star-studded line-up of musicians that has been curated for the benefit concert features South African artistes Sho Madjozi, AKA and Nasty C.

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Teni will also perform.

Legendary Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, StoneBwoy from Ghana, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, Congolese star Fally Ipupa and Kenyan Afro-pop group Sauti Sol complete the line-up.

FUND RAISING

All funds raised will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who are supporting coronavirus-affected communities across Africa, according to the statement from YouTube and Viacom CBS Network Africa (creators of MTV).

“Music is a powerful tool that connects Africans and this Africa Day concert is a great way to bring people together and support a great cause,” said Alex Okosi, managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube.

Africa Day is a celebration of the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism.

Different countries in Africa, as well as around the world celebrate the day annually.

The concert will stream on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on Monday and air on the channel the same day.