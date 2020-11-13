Sauti Sol features in Davido’s latest star-studded album





Kenya’s Afro-pop band Sauti Sol are among artiste featured on the newest album released by America-born Nigerian Afro beats artiste David Adedeji Adeleke better known as Davido’.

Sauti Sol will be representing the East African region on the ‘A Better Time’ album through a collaboration called ‘On My Way’.

While announcing the release of the album, the band posted on Instagram the cover photo of the album captioned, “A Better Time – @davido Out Friday! #17.”

The 17-track album also featured American rapper Nicki Minaj, Nas, Chris Brown, contemporary icons such as Lil Baby, Tiwa Savage, Mayor Kun, Sho Madjozi and Young Thug.

Announcing the release of his third studio album, Davido wrote on Instagram, “I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’.”

The 27-year-old had no plans to release an album in 2020, however, he found himself with more free time when the pandemic happened and forced people to stay indoors.

With the help of producers working from his home in Nigeria they managed to work on a dozen of songs; 17 appear on “A Better Time.”

“I just kept on recording. I had nothing else to do,” Davido said during a previous interview.

If, Fall, D&G, Sweet In The Middle, Risky and Blow My Mind are some of his successful singles.