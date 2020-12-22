Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Sauti Sol, Eric Omondi win top entertainment awards in US

By Hilary Kimuyu December 22nd, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan afro pop band Sauti Sol and comedian Eric Omondi are among top African entertainers feted during the 6th annual Africa Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony held in New Jersey on Sunday.

Omondi won the Best African Comedian award while Sauti Sol was named the Hottest Group on the continent.

Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platnumz bagged the Best Male Artist Award while his compatriot Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy scooped the Best Female Artist Award.

Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo was named the Entertainer of the Year, DJ Sinyorita from Clouds FM (Tanzania) the Best DJ of the Year, while Uganda’s Douglas Lwaga won the Media Personality of the Year Award.

AEAUSA is a non-profit organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate, and uplift African entertainment.

Below is the full list of winners in the AEAUSA Awards.

  1. Best Male Artist: Diamond Platnumz
  2. Best Female Artist: Nandy
  3. Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto
  4. Hottest Group: Sauti Sol
  5. Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already
  6. Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody
  7. Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo
  8. Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars
  9. Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita
  10. Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs
  11. Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow
  12. Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine
  13. Best New Artist: Laycon
  14. Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema
  15. Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG
  16. Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy
  17. Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny
  18. Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade
  19. Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara
  20. Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi
  21. Best Gospel Artist: Sinach
  22. Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem
  23. Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D
  24.    Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Actress Monix Chege dies after long battle in hospital