Sauti Sol, Eric Omondi win top entertainment awards in US





Kenyan afro pop band Sauti Sol and comedian Eric Omondi are among top African entertainers feted during the 6th annual Africa Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony held in New Jersey on Sunday.

Omondi won the Best African Comedian award while Sauti Sol was named the Hottest Group on the continent.

Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platnumz bagged the Best Male Artist Award while his compatriot Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy scooped the Best Female Artist Award.

Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo was named the Entertainer of the Year, DJ Sinyorita from Clouds FM (Tanzania) the Best DJ of the Year, while Uganda’s Douglas Lwaga won the Media Personality of the Year Award.

AEAUSA is a non-profit organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate, and uplift African entertainment.

Below is the full list of winners in the AEAUSA Awards.