Saumu Sonko welcomes her second child

Governor Mike Sonko’s first born daughter, Saumu Sonko, has added a new member to her family.

Saumu introduced her second child – a girl who she has adopted – on social media, revealing how much she is elated to become a mother for the second time.

The two met on Tuesday when Saumu visited Hearts Children’s Home, to commemorate the anniversary of her mother’s death.

Saumu made the announcement in an Instagram post capturing her cuddling the toddler in her arms. The child is one of the kids living at the children’s home.

Saumu said she was greatly moved by the story of the circumstances that led to the child being at the home to the point of adopting her as her second daughter.

“Yesterday I met such a beautiful angel at Hearts Children’s Home, a child so pure and innocent but what she has gone through left me so broken and in tears,” Saumu wrote.

EMOTIONAL MESSAGE

“I agreed and vowed that she will be my responsibility and a new member of my family for the rest of my life. I’m so happy that I’m going to be a mother to such a beautiful soul… May God guide and protect this little Angel for me always,” she went on.

Saumu already has a two-year-old child with her ex-boyfriend Ben Gatu.

Saumu also wrote an emotional message to her late mum, Njeri Wangui, reminiscing of the short time they shared together and the difficulty she went through following her death.