Saumu Sonko lashes out at single women who are dating married men

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Sonko, has left tongue wagging with another of her cryptic posts on social media.

The mother of one, who is rumoured to be dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, lashed out at single women who are dating married men.

MARRIED MEN

In the post she shared on Instastories, Saumu said it is stupid for single women to be loyal to married men.

“Ladies no offense but the highest form of stupidity, is a single woman being loyal to a married man,” she wrote.

The post has left her fans with questions, especially since Senator Loitiptip is said to be married.

The two have gotten closer since June when they were caught up in a night club brawl that left the senator nursing injuries.

NIGHT CLUB DRAMA

Senator Loitiptip hospitalized for a few days after the drama at a popular night club along Thika Superhighway.

Later on Saumu posted pictures of herself and the senator, whom she referred to as her future.

The Senator has however never come out publicly to confirm rumours that he is indeed in a relationship with the governor’s daughter.