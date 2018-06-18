Saumu with her new catch. PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first born daughter Saumu Mbuvi appeared to throw shade at her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy in her father’s day message.

Saumu first shared a picture taken of herself being embraced by Mr Sonko during her graduation ceremony in 2016, wishing the governor a happy father’s day.

“Happy Father’s day to my beloved father. Love you so much @mike.sonko,” wrote Ms Saumu alongside the picture.

She later shared another picture showing Mr Sonko sitting with her one-year-old daughter.

Saumu then wrote a cryptic caption saying, “Any man can bring a child into this world but it takes a special man to be a Father.”

Saumu broke up with her baby daddy, Ben Gatu, in March 2017, amid claims that he was using her for political gains.

She is reportedly in a relationship with a new catch whom she flaunted on social media in one of her Instagram stories in May this year.

