Sanchoka: Why I won’t stop posting steamy photos even when I get married





Popular Tanzanian socialite and model Jane Rimoy, better known as Sanchoka, says she will not stop posting steamy photos even when she gets married.

As such, she has warned her future husband in advance to get prepared.

The bootylicious Instagram model, who has mastered the art of thirst-trapping, insists that, even when she gets married, her husband will have to get used to her steamy photos because that is how she puts food on the table.

“Sidhani kama nikiolewa nitaacha kupiga picha za aina hiyo kwa sababu ni kwa ajili ya biashara. Hivyo kama ni mume, itabidi anivumilie na ajifanye kufumba macho (I don’t intend to stop posting such photos on social media even when I get married, because that’s how I earn a living. My future husband will just have to learn turning a blind eye to it),” Sanchoka said in a recent interview.

Sanchoka has just landed a huge endorsement deal with a lingerie line knows as Seductive Hit which she has been actively popularizing with her steamy photos to her over 790k followers.

Last year, the Tanzanian government threatened to take action on the socialite over the ‘immoral’ photos she keeps posting online which often leaves little to the imagination.

However, in her response, Sanchoka said her photos are never deliberately posted to thirst traps men, but are only meant to honour her business contracts as well as to express herself.